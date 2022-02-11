MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

