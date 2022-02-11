Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 218.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

TSE:MDNA traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.65. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of C$1.73 and a one year high of C$5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.26 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

