Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.04. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 48.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.