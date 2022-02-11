Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Acquired by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,832,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,209 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 7.13% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 99.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,392 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,689 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,059,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,974,000.

MREO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,403. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

