Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $127.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $4,272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,273,000 after acquiring an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.96. The stock had a trading volume of 474,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,339. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

