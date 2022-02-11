Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $127.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.50.
Several brokerages have commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:MTH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.96. The stock had a trading volume of 474,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,339. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.73.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
