Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.93 Million

Brokerages predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report sales of $202.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.65 million and the highest is $207.07 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $187.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $589.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.23 million to $626.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $644.99 million, with estimates ranging from $630.78 million to $667.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,592. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,801 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 61,892 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASH opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.84. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

