Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading 9.8% Higher

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 1.83 and last traded at 1.80. 57,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,405,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.64.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51.
Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,648,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,714,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.
