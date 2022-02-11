Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.38

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.38 and traded as high as C$64.87. Methanex shares last traded at C$62.94, with a volume of 174,887 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.18.

Get Methanex alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at C$652,946.40.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.