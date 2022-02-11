MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.57

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.57 and last traded at $70.33, with a volume of 5130639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Get MetLife alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in MetLife by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.