Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives €10.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.08 ($11.58).

Several research firms have issued reports on B4B3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.64) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.72) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.03) target price on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.34) price target on Metro in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.84) price objective on Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Metro alerts:

ETR:B4B3 opened at €10.30 ($11.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.09. Metro has a 1 year low of €9.40 ($10.80) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($14.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.