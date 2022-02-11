Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) PT Raised to $1,595.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

MTD stock opened at $1,521.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,549.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,518.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,726 shares of company stock worth $24,176,355. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.