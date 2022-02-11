MGM Resorts International (MGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend payment by 97.9% over the last three years. MGM Resorts International has a payout ratio of 0.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of MGM opened at $47.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

