MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS.

NYSE MGM opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

