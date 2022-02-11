MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.53.

MGM stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

