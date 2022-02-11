MIB Coin Price Up 37.9% This Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $606,414.59 and $13.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00076708 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00017076 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 445,650,826 coins and its circulating supply is 168,348,898 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

