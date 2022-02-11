Michael Descheneaux Sells 1,975 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Descheneaux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $642.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $467.22 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $651.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

