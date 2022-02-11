Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 87,096 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $35,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Amundi purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $171,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

