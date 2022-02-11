Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,439 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,812 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $187,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $302.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

