Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MIME. Truist Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered Mimecast from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.75.

MIME stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Mimecast had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth $9,946,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

