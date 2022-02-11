Mina (MINA) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00006223 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $37.94 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.63 or 0.07061737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,576.19 or 1.00052348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00049222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052654 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 374,587,556 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

