Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Tops $22.19

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $22.19 or 0.00052269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.97 or 0.06888272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,379.00 or 0.99836304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00049755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006197 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 464,279 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

