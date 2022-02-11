Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shares of MITSY stock opened at $518.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.65 and a 200-day moving average of $465.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $368.00 and a 12-month high of $534.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.