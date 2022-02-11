Mizuho Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $135.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NET. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.98.

NYSE:NET opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.39. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total transaction of $7,645,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

