Mizuho Upgrades Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has $71.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.
Black Hills stock opened at $66.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $72.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,444,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after buying an additional 321,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
About Black Hills
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
