MKM Partners Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$6.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACB. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$5.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -1.83. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$4.74 and a 52-week high of C$23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$60.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

