Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.86.

MC opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

