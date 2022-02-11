Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,202,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Momentive Global worth $43,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter worth $2,606,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 31.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 242,868 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 283.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 119,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 88,081 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 26.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 9.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTV opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.36. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $315,532.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNTV. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

