Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Momentive Global stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 163,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.36. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $75,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $10,213,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 14.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $1,097,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 50.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at $243,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.