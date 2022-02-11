Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT Lowered to $23.00

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.80% from the company’s previous close.

MNTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $178,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Momentive Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.