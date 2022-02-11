Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.74. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.