Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $66.68 on Thursday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

