Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Mondelez International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

