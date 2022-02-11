Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $78.46

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.46 and traded as low as $77.05. Moog shares last traded at $77.05, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Moog from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

