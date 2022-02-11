Morgan Stanley Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €35.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €35.00 ($40.23) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.91) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.33) price target on AXA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($37.01) price target on AXA in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.60) price target on AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.91) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.56 ($33.97).

CS opened at €28.61 ($32.89) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €26.74 and a 200 day moving average of €24.96. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($25.44) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($31.83).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

