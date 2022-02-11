Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €200.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($229.89) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($241.38) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($189.66) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC set a €184.00 ($211.49) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($235.63) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €198.00 ($227.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €183.19 ($210.57).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €170.90 ($196.44) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($108.91) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($133.76). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €168.74 and a 200-day moving average of €159.81.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

