Morgan Stanley Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $200.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of APTV opened at $135.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.15. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $127.63 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17,533.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

