Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,198,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of Activision Blizzard worth $557,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.