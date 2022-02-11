Morgan Stanley Has $529.40 Million Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,623,353 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.79% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $529,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,350,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,629,000 after acquiring an additional 166,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,953,000 after acquiring an additional 467,448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 816,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,562,000 after acquiring an additional 51,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,367,000 after acquiring an additional 248,014 shares in the last quarter.

IYR opened at $104.12 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.05 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.17.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

