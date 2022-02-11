Morgan Stanley Has $646.14 Million Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.99% of Affirm worth $646,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,663,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,848,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,703,000. Finally, Advent International Corp MA acquired a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,375,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM opened at $58.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFRM. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.38.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

