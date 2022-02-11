Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 419,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of Prologis worth $884,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in Prologis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 477,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 366,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,023,000 after purchasing an additional 311,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

PLD opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.33. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

