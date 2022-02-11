Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,876,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.53% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $753,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after buying an additional 385,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 389,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,452,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $419.19 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

