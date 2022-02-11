Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.01% of Eaton worth $603,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Shares of ETN opened at $154.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

