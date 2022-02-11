Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Energean (LON:ENOG)

Energean (LON:ENOG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($17.24) target price on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,085 ($14.67) to GBX 1,140 ($15.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($17.24) price target on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Energean alerts:

Shares of ENOG opened at GBX 938.50 ($12.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 904.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 828.42. Energean has a 1-year low of GBX 599.50 ($8.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 987.90 ($13.36). The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86.

In other Energean news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.93), for a total transaction of £1,699,739.32 ($2,298,498.07).

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.