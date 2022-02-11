Morgan Stanley Trims S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Target Price to $470.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $494.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $396.45 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a one year low of $322.37 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $181,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

