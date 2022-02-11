Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 134.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

