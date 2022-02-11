Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 815,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,509,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $3,372,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 167,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after buying an additional 276,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Shares of MSI opened at $221.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average of $244.71. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

