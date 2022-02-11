Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Motorola Solutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.590 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $9.800-$9.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.65. 5,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,615. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $173.79 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

