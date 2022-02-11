Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.800-$9.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.590 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.18.

NYSE:MSI traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.13. 95,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,615. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.71. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

