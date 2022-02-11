M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.81.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $183.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.68. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

