Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mueller Water Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

